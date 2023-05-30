wrestling / News

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, with the new champions being determined on this week’s Raw. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler captured the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match, defeating the teams of Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Bayley & IYO SKY, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. The finish came when Rousey made Shotzi submit to an armbar off a top rope dive.

The titles were declared vacant on the May 19th episode of Smackdown due to an injury to Liv Morgan, forcing her and Rodriguez to relinquish the titles.

