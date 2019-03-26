WWE Announces WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match For WrestleMania 35

– Yet another match is official for WrestleMania 35, and this one is a Fatal Four-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. WWE announced on Twitter that Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend the championships against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, The IIconics, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix.

This brings the total number of matches on the card to twelve, including the new additions from Raw. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th from East Rutherford, New Jersey and airs live on the WWE Network.