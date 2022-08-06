wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Kicks Off On Next Week’s Raw
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
After months of not being mentioned, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally kick off on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on this week’s Smackdown that the tournament to crown new champions for the titles will begin on Monday’s show.
The championships were vacated after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16th episode of Raw and were suspended. At the time, WWE announced that new champions would be crowned in a tournament but no mention had been made of it since.
BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!
Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pH6kKH7Bun
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022
