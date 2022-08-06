WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Kicks Off On Next Week’s Raw

After months of not being mentioned, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally kick off on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on this week’s Smackdown that the tournament to crown new champions for the titles will begin on Monday’s show.

The championships were vacated after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16th episode of Raw and were suspended. At the time, WWE announced that new champions would be crowned in a tournament but no mention had been made of it since.