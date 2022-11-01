WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Raw. Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the titles in the main event of tonight’s show.

This marks the third reign with the titles for both Bliss and Asuka, though their first as a team. Bliss previously held the titles with Nikki Cross twice and Asuka held the titles with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair. SKY and Kai’s reign ends at 50 days, having won them at the September 12th episode of Raw.