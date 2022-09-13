wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships.
The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and Aliyah’s reign at 14 days. They won the titles in the finals of the tournament to crown new champions on the August 29th episode of Raw.
Can @itsBayleyWWE coach #DAMAGECTRL to the #WomensTagTitles or will @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah pick up another victory?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jEMTezVaYK
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
#DAMAGECTRL did it!!!@itsBayleyWWE's prophecy has taken over #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/tyBUMafbjv
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
Who runs #WWERaw?#DAMAGECTRL pic.twitter.com/gIpMsVjoyl
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
