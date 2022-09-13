WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships.

The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and Aliyah’s reign at 14 days. They won the titles in the finals of the tournament to crown new champions on the August 29th episode of Raw.