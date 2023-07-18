wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands On WWE Raw

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Sonya Deville Chelsea Gren Image Credit: WWE

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions following tonight’s episode of Raw. Monday’s show saw Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the championship. Deville pinned Morgan after the latter was hit with an Unprettier and a running knee strike.

This marks Green and Deville’s first run with the titles and the first title reign for both in WWE. Morgan and Rodriguez’s second title reign together ends at 17 days, having won them from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank.

