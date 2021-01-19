wrestling / News
WWE News: Women’s Tag Team Tile Challenge Issued For Royal Rumble, Xavier Woods vs. MACE Highlights
January 19, 2021
– A challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles has been issued for the Royal Rumble. Shayna Baszler challenged Asuka and Charlotte Flair to face her and Nia Jax in a rematch for Asuka and Flair’s Tag Team Titles on tonight’s episode of Raw. The match has yet to be made official at this time.
– WWE posted a clip of Xavier Woods’ match against MACE of RETRIBUTION from tonight’s show, and you can check that out below:
