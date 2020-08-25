WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Official For Payback

Sasha Banks and Bayley now know who they will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at this coming weekend at Payback. Banks and Bayley will defend their titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, a match that was made official after Jax came to the ring and tripped Baszler up during her match with Bayley, causing the DQ. The two began to battle but when Bayley and Banks yelled encouragement, Jax turned to stare down the champs and Baszler joined suit.

Afterward, the two appeared in a backstage segment where Baszler said she’d help Jax win the tag team titles if she left her along. She then slapped Jax after being shoved and walked off.

Payback will take place this Sunday from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.