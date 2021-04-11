WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Wrestlemania Night Two (Pics, Video)

The tag team gauntlet is over and we now know who will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the titles at Wrestlemania Night Two. Natalya and Tamina won the gauntlet, last eliminating the Riott Squad to advance to the title match. The Riott Squad managed to defeat the teams of Billie Kay & Carmella and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, while Kay & Carmella first eliminated Lana & Naomi. You can follow along with our live coverage here.