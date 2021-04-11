wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Wrestlemania Night Two (Pics, Video)
The tag team gauntlet is over and we now know who will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the titles at Wrestlemania Night Two. Natalya and Tamina won the gauntlet, last eliminating the Riott Squad to advance to the title match. The Riott Squad managed to defeat the teams of Billie Kay & Carmella and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, while Kay & Carmella first eliminated Lana & Naomi. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The @WWEUniverse is FEELIN' THE GLOW!#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/iH2Mto7bYU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
.@CarmellaWWE & @BillieKayWWE are moving on in this high-stakes #TagTeamTurmoil Match!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2No702tFhb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
WATCH HER.#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/3aByIoSFqb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
⛵️ BUSINESS.#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @NatbyNature
▶️ https://t.co/4s81ZgavHC pic.twitter.com/D1UsVO1ELU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 11, 2021
#TagTeamTurmoil comes down to @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE vs. @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka for a HUGE opportunity tomorrow night on #WrestleMania Night 2!
Stream @WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/nYTjZabMDb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka will challenge @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles tomorrow night during Night 2 of #WrestleMania 37! #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/FJ3ZN035MO
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
