WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against the Meta-Four on this week’s Smackdown. Tuesday night’s NXT saw Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson confront Cargill and Belair backstage after the latter two teamed with Kelani Jackson to pick up a win over Fatal Influence. Legend and Jackson said they wanted a shot at Cargill and Belair’s titles, and Belair said they would have to come to Smackdown. The title match was confirmed later in the show.

The updated lineup for Friday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* WWE Bad Blood fallout

* Nick Aldis meets with Carmelo Hayes

* We’ll hear from Roman Reigns