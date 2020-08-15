wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match to Take Place at WWE Payback

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line later this month at WWE Payback. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Sasha Banks and Bayley said that they will defend the titles at the PPV, which takes place the week after SummerSlam on August 30th.

There’s no word on who their opponents will be. Asuka will face both Bayley and Banks in separate matches for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles at SummerSlam.

