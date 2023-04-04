wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
* Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

