WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Rematch Announced for This Week’s SmackDown

– Former two-time WWE women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will have a chance to regain their tag titles later on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They will get a rematch for the belts against the new champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. You can view that full match preview below:

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax set for championship rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax coexisted long enough to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Can they keep clicking and prevent Bayley & Sasha Banks from snatching them back?

Since SummerSlam, “The Golden Roles Models” have had their wealth of gold dissolve before their eyes. The Boss lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka at The Biggest Event of the Summer, and then the two friends lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to The Queen of Spades & The Irresistible Force at WWE Payback. Bayley & Banks were in disarray after the latest loss, as questions swirl about the strength of their bond.

Can Baszler & Jax protect their newly earned titles and drive a wedge into the friendship of Bayley & Banks?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the championship rematch.