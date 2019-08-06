wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
– The IIconics’ reign over the WWE Women’s Tag Team division is over as of Raw. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won a Fatal Four-Way elimination match to claim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during Monday night’s episode. The match saw the IIconics eliminated first, followed by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Bliss and Cross then defeated the Kabuki Warriors to win the match and claim the titles.
This marks the duo’s first run with the title and ends the IIconics’ run at 120 days. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the titles from Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, also in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match.
