WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s show to win the titles. You can see clips from the match, which opened Smackdown, below.
This marks Natalya and Tamina’s first Women’s Tag Team Championship reign, and Tamina’s first major title win in WWE (she was previously a 24/7 Champion). The win ends Jax and Baszler’s second reign at 103 days, having won the titles back from Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the Royal Rumble kickoff show.
😮😮😮@NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka are in all kinds of trouble early in this battle for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown! @QoSBaszler @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/l0OydFDyu7
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
The Women's #TagTeamTitles are on the line as @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka take on @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler! With @ReginaldWWE now ejected from ringside, does this even the playing field?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oJUspNwISR
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
.@TaminaSnuka is on 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown #WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/4KxmWR3X61
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
It's an all-out battle for the @WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gmXLwKOR9g
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 15, 2021
#AndNew WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! 🏆 🏆@NatbyNature 🤝 @TaminaSnuka#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UbEtDVkGKm
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2021
What a moment! 👏👏👏👏#SmackDown #AndNEW @TaminaSnuka @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/YhPrpRQEE0
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
THEY DID IT!! After a long and winding road, @TaminaSnuka & @NatbyNature win their first Women's #TagTeamTitles! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/olsgUCkrZf
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021
Tamina and Natalya have won the WWE women's tag team titles! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5fTrQavGeK
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 15, 2021
