WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s show to win the titles. You can see clips from the match, which opened Smackdown, below.

This marks Natalya and Tamina’s first Women’s Tag Team Championship reign, and Tamina’s first major title win in WWE (she was previously a 24/7 Champion). The win ends Jax and Baszler’s second reign at 103 days, having won the titles back from Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

It's an all-out battle for the @WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gmXLwKOR9g — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 15, 2021