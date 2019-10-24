WWE Women’s Tag Titles #1 Contenders Match Set For NXT

The next challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be decided on tonight’s NXT. William Regal has announced that Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke will face Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai on tonight’s show, with the winners getting a shot at The Kabuki Warriors for the championships next Wednesday night.

The two tandems are no strangers to each other — especially given the events of recent weeks.. Shafir & Duke are never far from NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, who confronted Nox after her return to the ring last week on USA. The Submission Magician in turn mocked both Kia and The Girl with The Shiniest Wizard, who was out on the shelf for over a year with a knee injury.

While both Nox & Kai would love to get their hands on Baszler, they’ll certainly be up to battle her fellow MMA Horsewomen in tag team action. Which team will earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match? Find out tonight during WWE NXT on USA Network, live at 8/7 C!