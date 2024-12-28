wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which will be Smackdown’s first three-hour episode and airs on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
