wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which will be Smackdown’s first three-hour episode and airs on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

