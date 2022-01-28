WWE Workforce Has Declined Eighteen Percent Since 2020

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to new data from LinkedIn, WWE’s workforce has dropped eighteen percent over the last two years and eight percent just in 2021.

Positions in Media and Communications were down 10%, Arts & Design were down 9%, Marketing was down 19%, Administration was down 15%, Business Development was down 5%, Community & Social Services were down 7%, Human Resources was down 3% and Information Technology was down 3%.

The amount of jobs in Operations were the same, while Accounting was up 6% and Engineering was up 2%.