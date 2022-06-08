WWE Reportedly Working With Dark Side of the Ring Creators On New VICE TV Series

WWE is reportedly teaming up with the creators of Dark Side of the Ring for a new VICE TV series. According to SEScoops, the company is working with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener on a new project that will be “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling.

VICE TV noted last month that while the Dark Side franchises were not mentioned in their their 2022 and 2023 schedule, they are “as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned.”

The new report notes that WWE will be “heavily involved” in the new series and that VICE will have access to WWE’s archives and WWE-contracted talent. It says that Steve Austin recently was part of filming that is currently underway in Los Angeles, with additional WWE legends set to film in the weeks to come.