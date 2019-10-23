WWE Developing New Podcast Show for Steve Austin

– According to WrestleVotes, a new podcast for Stone Cold Steve Austin is in the works for the WWE Network that would launch “in the near future.” Additionally, the show would have a new name and not be called the Stone Cold Podcast. The show would reportedly have the same concept and feature Austin speaking to top stars.

Per the WrestleVotes report, the show could launch within the first quarter of 2020 and possibly sooner. Austin previously hosted the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network from 2014 to 2016, and he still hosts his own personal podcast, The Steve Austin Show, for PodcastOne.

Additionally, this news comes after WWE announced the upcoming launch of its own podcast network with Endeavor Audio.