Full WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed
May 8, 2023 | Posted by
WWE revealed the full brackets for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on Raw. During Monday night’s show, the full brackets were shown on the Tron, and they are as follows:
Raw Quarterfinals
* Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest
Smackdown Quarterfinals
* AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio
* Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
The quarterfinals winners will face off on each brand to move onto the finals, which will take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27th.
Who will win it all?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZqC4PvA0Yp
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2023
