WWE Reveals World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Matches For Raw

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-8-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the two triple threat matches for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on tonight’s Raw. The company announced the following matches for tonight’s show, with the winners moving on to face each other in the tournament:

* Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

