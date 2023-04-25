Backstage News On Decision To Bring Back WWE World Heavyweight Title, Whose Idea It Was

Triple H brought back the WWE World Heavyweight Title on RAW last night, and fans immediately began to wonder if Vince McMahon was behind the idea. However, Sports Illustrated reports that the decision to bring back the WWE World Heavyweight Title was Triple H’s idea and that McMahon was not involved with it.

Triple H reportedly wanted each brand to have its own champion. Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, will preside over Smackdown, which is why the decision was made to introduce a new World Title on RAW.

Triple H’s ties to the World Heavyweight Title go back to being the inaugural champion on RAW in 2002.

The new inaugural World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of the Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.

As noted earlier, Vince McMahon was involved in several changes that were made to last night’s RAW.