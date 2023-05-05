WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Begins On RAW, Details On Schedule

During today’s WWE Backlash press conference, Triple H revealed that the tournament for the RAW-exclusive World Heavyweight title begins this Monday. He also laid out the tournament details, noting that some of the matches will be on Smackdown. There will be two triple threat matches on RAW, with the winners facing each other later in the night. The same thing happens on Smackdown next week. The two winners from each show will then face each other at Night of Champions on May 27.

He said (via Fightful: “A few weeks ago, I introduced the world to the new World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, with Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being drafted to SmackDown, this world championship will now be the property of Monday Night Raw. But starting after Backlash, this Monday night on Raw, we will begin a world heavyweight championship tournament. It will be across both brands. On Monday Night Raw, there will be two triple threat matches, with the winners facing each other later that night to determine a winner for Monday Night Raw. That Friday on SmackDown, the same thing will happen. Two Triple Threat matches will take place. Those winners will face each other at the end of SmackDown to determine a winner there. Those two winners from Raw and SmackDown will then go on to Night of Champions, where one of them will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.“