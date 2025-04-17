– WWE World at WrestleMania 41 officially kicks off today at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will run until Monday, April 21. Here’s a full list of the interactive experiences and events at WWE World this weekend:

30 Years of The Game – An exhibit celebrating Triple H’s 30-year career. Includes a timeline of key moments, memorabilia, and photo opportunities.

The Last Time is Now – An exhibit marking John Cena’s farewell tour. Features highlights of his career, including major title wins, rivalries, and notable promos.

WWE Hall of Fame – A space dedicated to the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. Includes historical displays and video content celebrating their careers.

Wedding Chapel & Heartbreak Hotel – A themed photo-op area inspired by WWE’s history of televised weddings. Guests can pose in a stylized chapel setup.

Netflix Chair Shot – An interactive activity sponsored by Netflix where attendees can safely simulate delivering a steel chair shot to a dummy and have the force measured.

WarGames Cages – Photo opportunity inside the WarGames double steel cage structure used in WWE matches.

Mattel Elite Squad Booth – The Mattel WWE team will display new and upcoming action figures. Includes a life-size Ultimate Edition box photo op and free posters (while supplies last).

Superstar Entrance Experience – Fans can walk the WWE entrance ramp, choose their music, and receive a digital video of their entrance.

Live WWE NXT Matches – Live in-ring matches featuring WWE NXT talent throughout the weekend.

Call A Match – Fans can call footage and take home a copy.

360 Title Moment – Pose with a WWE Championship belt and receive a 360-degree video.

There will also be a beer bar themed to Hulk Hogan’s beer line, a UFC area, a “Superstar Row” for free photos of talent (obviously not guaranteed) and paid photo and autograph sessions and live programming including the 2025 Slammy Awards. Advertised for Superstar Row currently are Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee, Shayna Baszler, Andrade, Pete Dunne, Charles Robinson, Pretty Deadly, Carlito, and Lola Vice. If anyone is visiting, feel free to send us notes and photos!