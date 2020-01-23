wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated WWE Worlds Collide Lineup, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Worlds Collide

– With today’s NXT Uk in the books, here is the final, updated lineup for Saturday’s WWE Worlds Collide event. You can check out that updated Worlds Collide lineup below.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza
* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor
* Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)
* Pre-Show: Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray

– WWE released this week’s NXT Top 10. You can check out that video below.

