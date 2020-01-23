WWE News: Updated WWE Worlds Collide Lineup, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

– With today’s NXT Uk in the books, here is the final, updated lineup for Saturday’s WWE Worlds Collide event. You can check out that updated Worlds Collide lineup below.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

* Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)

* Pre-Show: Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray

