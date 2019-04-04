WWE News: WrestleMania 35 Set and Entrance Concepts Revealed, Poster and Trailer for Batista’s My Spy Released, WWE 2K19 Gets Free Play Weekend

– Coast2Coast Designs revealed a WrestleMania 35 stage and Entrances and Pyro concept for the Triple H vs. Batista match. You can check out that concept video below.

– The trailer and poster for Batista’s new movie, My Spy has been released. You can check those out below. The film is due out later this year.

Check out the new poster for #MySpyMovie starring @DaveBautista – coming soon to theaters. pic.twitter.com/AvCMTHIKRW — My Spy (@MySpyMovie) April 3, 2019

– Microsoft has announced that WWE 2K19 will be available free-to-play for Xbox Live Gold members starting today through this weekend.