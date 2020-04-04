WWE Confirms Major Change To WrestleMania 36 Card

During today’s live edition of The Bump, McKenzie Mitchell confirmed that The Miz will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 36, with the storyline reason being that he suffered an injury during the brawl on Smackdown last night.

The real reason that the Miz was pulled from WrestleMania 36 was because he was not cleared to wrestle when the show was taped.

Now set for WrestleMania 36, John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in a ladder match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.