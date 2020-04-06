WWE Reportedly Considered Allowing A Few Fans To Attend WrestleMania 36

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that WWE considered allowing Charlie “Ringside Charlie” Adorno to attend WrestleMania 36. Adorno has attended every single WrestleMania prior to this year. WWE told Adorno that if they are able to allow a few fans in, he’d be at the top of the list.

“A couple of people internally wanted me to come,” said Adorno. “They even said that if some fans were allowed in, I’d be at the top of the list. So there was definitely talk about the possibility, but with all of the strict guidelines, they were already at capacity for the amount of people they could have in the building. It wasn’t meant to be. If it was possible, I would have been there.”

Ultimately, WWE ended up not allowing any fans in at WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center.

Even though his consecutive WrestleMania streak is over, Adorno plans to keep his streak of attending every WWE show at Madison Square Garden since 1982 alive whenever WWE runs their next MSG show.