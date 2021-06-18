WWE Submits WrestleMania 37 & ThunderDome Items For Emmy Award Nominations

WWE production designer Jason Robinson was recently interviewed by Below the Line, and in the interview, it’s noted that WWE has submitted several WrestleMania 37 and ThunderDome items for consideration for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. The nominations for the awards are set to be announced on July 13.

Here are the details of what WWE reportedly submitted for consideration:

WrestleMania 37

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Live Special

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Special

WWE ThunderDome

Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development