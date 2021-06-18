wrestling / News
WWE Submits WrestleMania 37 & ThunderDome Items For Emmy Award Nominations
WWE production designer Jason Robinson was recently interviewed by Below the Line, and in the interview, it’s noted that WWE has submitted several WrestleMania 37 and ThunderDome items for consideration for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. The nominations for the awards are set to be announced on July 13.
Here are the details of what WWE reportedly submitted for consideration:
WrestleMania 37
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Live Special
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Special
WWE ThunderDome
Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
