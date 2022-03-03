wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, UpUpDownDown Previewing WWE 2K22
– A WrestleMania 38 mural was unveiled in Dallas today ahead of next month’s PPV. WWE’s PR account posted to Twitter to share a picture of the mural in downtown Dallas, writing:
“Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week.”
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 3, 2022
– UpUpDownDown announced that Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, and Shelton Benjamin will be previewing WWE 2K22 gameplay over the next few days, as you can see below:
“You want it, crave it, and we’re gonna give it to you!
Join @AustinCreedWins @QoSBaszler @KingRicochet and @Sheltyb803 for 3 Days of EXCLUSIVE #WWE2K22 Gameplay STARTING TOMORROW
3/4 – First Look
3/5 – MyGM
3/7 – Hell In A Cell
BE THERE each day at 10AM ET only on #UUDD”
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) March 3, 2022