WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, UpUpDownDown Previewing WWE 2K22

– A WrestleMania 38 mural was unveiled in Dallas today ahead of next month’s PPV. WWE’s PR account posted to Twitter to share a picture of the mural in downtown Dallas, writing:

“Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week.”

Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week. pic.twitter.com/uQzTaXZuZe — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 3, 2022

– UpUpDownDown announced that Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, and Shelton Benjamin will be previewing WWE 2K22 gameplay over the next few days, as you can see below:

“You want it, crave it, and we’re gonna give it to you! Join @AustinCreedWins @QoSBaszler @KingRicochet and @Sheltyb803 for 3 Days of EXCLUSIVE #WWE2K22 Gameplay STARTING TOMORROW 3/4 – First Look

3/5 – MyGM

3/7 – Hell In A Cell BE THERE each day at 10AM ET only on #UUDD”