WWE WrestleMania 39 To Be Two Nights

WWE officially announced at WrestleMania 38 tonight that WrestleMania 39 will be two nights. The show is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 and Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

While no matches have been announced, many believe that The Rock will be returning to the ring to face Roman Reigns at the show.

This will be the fourth straight WrestleMania to take place over two nights.