What Happened After WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One Went Off Air
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that after WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One went off the air on Saturday night, The Rock and Roman Reigns continued to celebrate on stage before leaving with Paul Heyman.
Cody Rhodes remained in the ring recovering. Seth Rollins eventually joined him, Cody’s music hit, and the two exited up the ramp together.
