wrestling / News

What Happened After WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One Went Off Air

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that after WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One went off the air on Saturday night, The Rock and Roman Reigns continued to celebrate on stage before leaving with Paul Heyman.

Cody Rhodes remained in the ring recovering. Seth Rollins eventually joined him, Cody’s music hit, and the two exited up the ramp together.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, Ashish

More Stories

loading