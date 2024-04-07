WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One Sets All-Time Gate Record

Triple H announced during the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One post-show media conference that the show set a WWE all-time gate record. While he didn’t provide the specific gate number for the show, Brandon Thurston noted that WWE’s previous record gate was $17.3 million set by WrestleMania 32. WrestleMania 40 Night One drew 72,543 fans.

“We broke our all-time single night gate record here tonight,” Triple H said (h/t Fightful). “That is something that Nick and I and the team spend a lot of time pouring through, how to increase that but remain in that zone where anybody can come to a show. We’re not pricing our fans out of the market. We’re very conscious of making sure everybody out there can enjoy WWE. It’s not just about the money and the numbers, it’s about making sure everybody can take part.”