WWE News: WrestleMania 40 Single-Day Priority Passes Released, Dexter Lumis Appearing On TruTV Show

– On Location has announced the release of single-day Priority Pass Packages for WrestleMania 40. The company announced the passes are available here, with the full press release below:

NOW AVAILABLE: Single-Day WrestleMania 40 Priority Pass Packages

We are excited to inform you that Single-Day Silver WWE Priority Pass packages are now available for WrestleMania 40! With a Single-Day Silver WWE Priority Pass you can attend On Location’s Exclusive Pre-Show Tailgate Party and enjoy unforgettable interactions with WWE Superstars on either the Saturday or Sunday of WrestleMania 40! Your Single Day WrestleMania 40 Silver Priority Pass package includes: * Official WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Upper Level Seating

* Pre-Show Tailgate with WWE Superstar Appearances

* WWE Priority Pass Event Gift Pack

* Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

* Dedicated Stadium Entrance

* Commemorative Credential

– Dexter Lumis posted to his Instagram to announce that he will be appearong on TruTV’s Tacoma FD tomorrow: