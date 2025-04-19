Backstage Note On WWE Being Tight With Comp Tickets For WrestleMania 41

Fightful Select reports that WWE has not sold out WrestleMania 41 yet, but that they are close, and that the company feels confident that they will do so before the show tonight.

As of earlier today, about 1200 tickets remained for tonight’s show, and 1300 tickets remaining for tomorrow night’s show. WWE is expecting both shows to be sold out.

WWE has reportedly been very tight with comps for WrestleMania 41, with even top talent finding it “virtually impossible” to get as many comp tickets as they have in the past. This is something WWE has been doing more and more lately. WWE was tight with comps even for last night’s Smackdown, with some talent saying it’s the tightest they’ve ever seen it.