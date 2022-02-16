WWE WrestleMania Backlash Announced For May

WWE has announced the date and location for WrestleMania Backlash. It was announced during an ad on tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day that the follow-up PPV to WrestleMania 38 will take place on May 8th in Providence, Rhode Island.

You can see the announcement graphic below which features Roman Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair: