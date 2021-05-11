wrestling / News
WWE WrestleMania Backlash Betting Odds Released
BetOnline has released its betting odds for WWE WrestleMania Backlash, which will take place on Sunday inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event begins at 7 PM ET and can be streamed on Peacock and the WWE Network.
Here are the WrestleMania Backlash betting odds from BetOnline:
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman
Bobby Lashley 1/2
Drew McIntyre 7/4
Braun Strowman 5/1
Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro
Roman Reigns -600 (1/6)
Cesaro +350 (7/2)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley 1/2
Charlotte Flair 7/4
Asuka 5/1
Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
Bianca Belair -950 (2/19)
Bayley +500 (5/1)
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150 (3/2)
Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200 (1/2)
Damian Priest vs The Miz
Damian Priest -800 (1/8)
The Miz +400 (4/1)
