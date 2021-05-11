wrestling / News

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Betting Odds Released

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WrestleMania Backlash

BetOnline has released its betting odds for WWE WrestleMania Backlash, which will take place on Sunday inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event begins at 7 PM ET and can be streamed on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Here are the WrestleMania Backlash betting odds from BetOnline:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman

Bobby Lashley 1/2

Drew McIntyre 7/4

Braun Strowman 5/1

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro

Roman Reigns -600 (1/6)

Cesaro +350 (7/2)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley 1/2

Charlotte Flair 7/4

Asuka 5/1

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -950 (2/19)

Bayley +500 (5/1)

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150 (3/2)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200 (1/2)

Damian Priest vs The Miz

Damian Priest -800 (1/8)

The Miz +400 (4/1)

