WWE News: WrestleMania Challenges On Latest Playlist, 2012 Smackdown Battle Royale, August 2013 Episode of NXT

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features must-see WrestleMania challenges. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch 41 times WWE Superstars issued WrestleMania challenges, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Rhea Ripley and more.”

– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal from the February 17th, 2012 episode of Smackdown:

– The NXT Vault account has released the August 7th, 2013 episode of WWE NXT: