wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania Closing Minutes In Latest Playlist, Full John Cena WrestleMania 20 Match
April 1, 2025
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features the final minute of each of the last 20 WrestleManias. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“From Batista’s crowning moment at WrestleMania 21 to new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes celebrating with the crowd last year, watch the final minute of every WrestleMania since 2005.”
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full US Championship match between The Big Show and John Cena from WrestleMania XX:
