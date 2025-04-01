wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Closing Minutes In Latest Playlist, Full John Cena WrestleMania 20 Match

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 40 Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features the final minute of each of the last 20 WrestleManias. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“From Batista’s crowning moment at WrestleMania 21 to new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes celebrating with the crowd last year, watch the final minute of every WrestleMania since 2005.”

– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full US Championship match between The Big Show and John Cena from WrestleMania XX:

