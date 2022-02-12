wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Airing WrestleMania Commercials During Super Bowl
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will reportedly have a presence during Sunday’s Super Bowl, with ads hyping WrestleMania. According to PWInsider, the company informed employees on Friday that “multiple” ads for the April PPV will air during Sunday’s game.
WWE’s last Super Bowl ad was way back in 1999 with the famous “Titan Towers” Attitude Era ad. The Super Bowl is airing on NBC, whose parent company NBCUniversal is one of WWE’s main broadcast partners through USA Network and Peacock.
