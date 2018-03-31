WWE News: Limited Edition Finn Balor Product to be Sold at Axxess, and Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Endings

– Ahead of next weekend’s WrestleMania 34, WWE.com published an article showcasing 50 images that definite WrestleMania. You can check out the tweet for the article, along with an image of Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, and Triple H, posted by the WWE Twitter account below.

Iconic shot after iconic shot. These images DEFINE @WrestleMania! https://t.co/iElB9XHvLr — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2018

– Finn Balor announced on his Twitter account that a special limited edition Balor Club product is going on sale at the SuperStore during Axxess next week. According to Balor, the item will be sold at a “top secret” location and more details will be revealed next week. You can check out his tweet below.

YAY @WWEShop made a very limited edition Balor Club product that will go on sale at the WrestleMania SuperStore at Axxess. They will be sold in a ‘top secret’ location. details will be revealed next week🧐 — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 31, 2018

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today, showcasing the Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Endings. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video below.