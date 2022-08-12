wrestling / News
WWE Wrestlemania Launch Party Results: Street Profits, Theory and Others In Action
WWE held their Wrestlemania 39 launch party last night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, which streamed on Youtube. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Gabriel Iglesias was the special guest host. Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and Bianca Belair welcomed everyone.
* Becky Lynch and Snoop Dogg greeted the crowd. Snoop gave gifts to Belair and Lynch, while he was given a gold WWE Championship.
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Nikki ASH
* Logan Paul said he might wrestle at Wrestlemania 39.
* Santos Escobar, Valerie Loureda and Roxanne Perez are interrupted by Los Lotharios, who want to do the kiss cam and end up kissing Iglesias.
* A special Miz TV is held with The Miz, Maryse and JoJo Siwa. Liv Morgan comes out to insult the Miz.
* Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega hyped Wrestlemania.
* Theory interrupted Seth Rollins. This led to a match with Ricochet, which Theory won.
* A WWE Championship was given to Medal Of Honor recipients and the Woody Williams Foundation.
* Los Lotharios interrupted the Usos. This led to a match with the Street Profits, which the Profits won.