WWE WrestleMania Legendary Moments Featuring John Cena Announced

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
John Cena Raw 1-7-19

– WWE sent out the following tweet, announcing USA will air WWE WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET following WWE NXT. John Cena will narrate.

