WWE WrestleMania Legendary Moments Featuring John Cena Announced
December 2, 2019
– WWE sent out the following tweet, announcing USA will air WWE WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET following WWE NXT. John Cena will narrate.
.@USA_Network to air @WWE @WrestleMania’s legendary moments special this Wednesday, December 4 at 10/9c. @JohnCena will narrate! Viewers will have a chance to relive the most spectacular @WrestleMania moments from the past 35 years. pic.twitter.com/TqZRqzqPAC
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 2, 2019
