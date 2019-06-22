wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania Makes People Magazine List, Matt Hardy Shares New Vlog, The Singh Bros. Give The Rock a ‘BOSCAR
– The WWE PR Twitter account revealed that WrestleMania made No. 84 on People’s “100 Reasons to Love America” list. You can check out that tweet shared by WWE below.
.@WWE @WrestleMania one of the 100 reasons to love America by @people pic.twitter.com/6nEA45vQXL
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 21, 2019
– Matt Hardy shared a new vlog where he revealed how hard he’s had it this week. You can check out the latest video below.
– The Singh Bros. shared a video this week where they congratulated The Rock on winning a “BOSCAR” award. You can check out that video below.
.@TheRock congratulations!
On behalf of the 1.6 billion people of India, you’ve won your very own #BOSCAR award! #Bollywood is calling! 📞 @WWE @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/unMDR5hhs5
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 22, 2019
