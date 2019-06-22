wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Makes People Magazine List, Matt Hardy Shares New Vlog, The Singh Bros. Give The Rock a ‘BOSCAR

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 36

– The WWE PR Twitter account revealed that WrestleMania made No. 84 on People’s “100 Reasons to Love America” list. You can check out that tweet shared by WWE below.

– Matt Hardy shared a new vlog where he revealed how hard he’s had it this week. You can check out the latest video below.

– The Singh Bros. shared a video this week where they congratulated The Rock on winning a “BOSCAR” award. You can check out that video below.

