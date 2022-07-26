wrestling / News

WWE Wrestlers Competing on E!’s Celebrity Game Face

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on Season 3 of Celebrity Game Face. E! Entertainment has announced that Xavier Woods, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, The Bella Twins, and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro) are competing on Celebrity Game Face tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

