WWE Wrestlers Competing on E!’s Celebrity Game Face

– As previously reported, WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on Season 3 of Celebrity Game Face. E! Entertainment has announced that Xavier Woods, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, The Bella Twins, and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro) are competing on Celebrity Game Face tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

