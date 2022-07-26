wrestling / News
WWE Wrestlers Competing on E!’s Celebrity Game Face
July 26, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on Season 3 of Celebrity Game Face. E! Entertainment has announced that Xavier Woods, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, The Bella Twins, and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro) are competing on Celebrity Game Face tonight at 8:00 pm EST.
These WWE superstars are competing for top team on tonight's #CelebrityGameFace! 🤩 Are you team @bellatwins, team @austincreedwins and @claudiocrso, or team Jimmy Uso and @naomiwwe? 👀 See you at 9/8c! 🎲🤣 pic.twitter.com/im8LfT7BB6
— Mathis Famil-E! Matters 🏠❤️🎥 (@eentertainment) July 26, 2022
