wrestling / News
WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been “at least a couple” WWE wrestlers who have missed shows recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has not made any COVID-related announcements and the report did not name any specific wrestlers.
Several wrestlers outside of WWE have been revealed to be diagnosed, including AEW World Champion Hangman Page, as well as NJPW wrestlers Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami.
More Trending Stories
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Deonna Purrazzo Calls Out Fan For Sending Mail To Her Personal Address
- Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name