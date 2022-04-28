WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been “at least a couple” WWE wrestlers who have missed shows recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has not made any COVID-related announcements and the report did not name any specific wrestlers.

Several wrestlers outside of WWE have been revealed to be diagnosed, including AEW World Champion Hangman Page, as well as NJPW wrestlers Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami.