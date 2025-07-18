wrestling / News
Multple WWE Wrestlers Promoting Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford Fight
WWE has begun promoting the upcoming fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, which will stream on Netflix in September. WWE promoted the fight on their TV programming and now its stars are doing the same on social media.
Triple H wrote: “A once in a generation fight between two all-time greats. #CaneloCrawford tickets are on sale NOW!”
Randy Orton added: “It’s no #WWEPLE but I’ll be watching. Will you?”
You can see similar posts below.
A once in a generation fight between two all-time greats. #CaneloCrawford tickets are on sale NOW! https://t.co/XlNoyAnemZ#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/HawDrj1VKJ
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 18, 2025
CANELO. CRAWFORD. ONCE IN A LIFETIME.
Don't miss it on Saturday September 13th LIVE on Netflix from Las Vegas!
Register for pre-sale access by visiting https://t.co/qCPpHjcrRl pic.twitter.com/hOag73UpmH
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
It’s no #WWEPLE but I’ll be watching.
Will you?
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/OdYyIypQm3 pic.twitter.com/JmXkb67pdO
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 18, 2025
Fight of the century. Fight of a lifetime. Fight that will live forever.
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/x8f3bxghFR #ad pic.twitter.com/44R6ExnARU
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 18, 2025
Time to keep showing the world who the best Mexican Boxer is 🔥🔥🔥 @Canelo
Fight of the century!
Mexicanos CHINGONES!!!
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/OwfdexEIKE pic.twitter.com/ckLk4Mrocj
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) July 18, 2025
All eyes on this one 👀
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/JWHyIQxrkR pic.twitter.com/UU0CmDGGc5
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) July 18, 2025
Can’t wait to watch this one.
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/OLelZJfjKH pic.twitter.com/kqxjVC4qTk
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 18, 2025
Can’t wait to watch this one.
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/qq4QoH357Q pic.twitter.com/iEQv4xCWkp
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2025
Fight of the century!
Tickets Onsale Now!
#CaneloCrawford #RiyadhSeason
https://t.co/nqXgZ5B6x5 pic.twitter.com/liiUlfiuo5
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 18, 2025