Multple WWE Wrestlers Promoting Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford Fight

WWE has begun promoting the upcoming fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, which will stream on Netflix in September. WWE promoted the fight on their TV programming and now its stars are doing the same on social media.

Triple H wrote: “A once in a generation fight between two all-time greats. #CaneloCrawford tickets are on sale NOW!”

Randy Orton added: “It’s no #WWEPLE but I’ll be watching. Will you?”

You can see similar posts below.

A once in a generation fight between two all-time greats. #CaneloCrawford tickets are on sale NOW! https://t.co/XlNoyAnemZ#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/HawDrj1VKJ — Triple H (@TripleH) July 18, 2025

CANELO. CRAWFORD. ONCE IN A LIFETIME. Don't miss it on Saturday September 13th LIVE on Netflix from Las Vegas! Register for pre-sale access by visiting https://t.co/qCPpHjcrRl pic.twitter.com/hOag73UpmH — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025