Multple WWE Wrestlers Promoting Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford Fight

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Canelo vs Crawford Netflix Image Credit: Netflix

WWE has begun promoting the upcoming fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, which will stream on Netflix in September. WWE promoted the fight on their TV programming and now its stars are doing the same on social media.

Triple H wrote: “A once in a generation fight between two all-time greats. #CaneloCrawford tickets are on sale NOW!

Randy Orton added: “It’s no #WWEPLE but I’ll be watching. Will you?

