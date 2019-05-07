WWE Writer Gets Heat for Bringing Emmy Award to Production Meeting

– As previously reported, writer Jennifer Pepperman won a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series for Amazon’s After Forever this week. Pepperman is also a writer for WWE. However, Pepperman’s behavior after the Emmy win is rumored to have caused her some heat backstage in WWE, per a report from Fightful.

According to Fightful’s report, Pepperman brought her Emmy statue to WWE’s production meeting on Monday (May 6) and placed it on the table. People who spoke to Fightful claimed what Pepperman did was “blind arrogance.” It seems the fellow employees who were upset thought the move lacked tact. Pepperman was also reportedly seen walking around backstage with the Emmy after the meeting.

Additionally, members of the team are said to have “zinged” her about the move, but she apparently thought they were joking about it. Also, the report states that Emmy flew commercial with her Emmy in tow.

Fightful states that Pepperman is generally well liked by WWE staff, the writing team, and the roster. However, since WWE has never won an Emmy award, the move apparently caused Pepperman to get a lot of backstage heat, but she’s said to be “oblivious” to it at the moment. One Fightful source stated that Pepperman was simply still riding high after the win and didn’t really notice the ire it drew.

As noted, many WWE Superstars congratulated Pepperman on her Emmy win.