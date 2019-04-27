wrestling / News
WWE, WXW C4 Doing Benefit Show For Samu Anoa’i
April 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is teaming up with World X-treme Wrestling C4 for a benefit show to aid Samu Anoa’i. WXW announced, as you can see below, that the company is partnering with WWE for the benefit show, which will take place on May 29th in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Samu is known from his time in WWE as a member of the Wild Samoans, the Headshrinkers and the Samoan Gangster Party. He is also a former five-time WXW Heavyweight Champion. His son, Lance Anoa’i, is receiving a WWE tryout this week. He announced back in October that he is fighting stage four liver cancer, and the benefit shot is to help him to be able to afford a liver transplant.
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Keeps His Contracts With WWE So Short, Tells Big Show Food Poisoning Story
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Details on Hulk Hogan’s Original WCW Contract
- Lio Rush Responds to Story of Heat With WWE